A global consensus against hate speech targeting religious sanctuaries is being formed in international fora even as bigots and provocateurs continue their unabated attempts to attack the hallowed symbols of Islam. The most recent progress in this matter came recently at the UN General Assembly, where a resolution was adopted condemning “acts of violence against persons” based on their religious convictions, as well as acts “directed at their religious symbols, holy books, or places of worship.” In addition to being sponsored by Morocco and co-sponsored by Pakistan, the resolution also received support from Malaysia and Egypt, two other Muslim-majority nations. Spain attempted to weaken the text on behalf of the EU, but the majority of nations voted against any changes. This comes after the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution against religious hatred. That initiative had been led by Pakistan. These actions follow heinous attempts to desecrate and burn copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, among other attacks on Islamic symbols in several European nations.

At all forums, efforts to stop such vile Behavior must continue. It is obvious that the response of Muslim nations and other nations that uphold universal respect is having an effect. According to certain media sources, the Swedish foreign minister stated that legal action is being taken to stop further attempts to desecrate the Quran. Western nations must undoubtedly make use of all the measures at their disposal to stop such heinous behaviour from happening again because it is unacceptable to use the pretext of freedom of expression to excuse it. After all, destroying Islamic holy sites and burning the Quran are only the first steps. As evidenced by the mosque shootings in Quebec City and Christchurch, the next step is the actual murder of Muslims. The perpetrators of these crimes share the same ideological ancestry as those who desecrate Islamic symbols.

