Karachi : The Public Health Department of SZABIST University joined hands with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to successfully host a groundbreaking event – the round table consultative dialogue on “Barriers to Access Family Planning Services”.

This event, which brought together a diverse array of experts, aimed to tackle the critical issue of limited access to family planning services in Pakistan.

The dialogue gathered prominent figures from academia, the development sector, international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), public and private sectors, as well as youth representatives. These stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive discussion focused on identifying and overcoming the challenges that hinder individuals from accessing essential family planning services.

The event witnessed a remarkable exchange of innovative insights, as participants delved into recent obstacles faced by individuals seeking family planning services. Collaboratively, they explored the multifaceted role that academia can play in bridging existing gaps and fostering an environment conducive to open dialogue on family planning.

Key highlights of the event included the contributions of youth representatives, who provided fresh perspectives and novel ideas to address the pressing issue. Participants collectively endorsed the notion of utilizing academia as a vital instrument in the fight against the family planning crisis in Pakistan.

Several strategic and practical proposals emerged from the intense discussions, which hold the potential to revolutionize family planning services in the country. Agreed-upon proposals encompass a more active involvement of academia, prioritized faculty sensitization, and the integration of multidisciplinary subjects, departments, and students to further explore topics related to family planning, sexual health, and reproductive rights.

The round table consultative dialogue culminated with a renewed commitment to effect change. The event’s participants left with a shared vision of harnessing the power of education and collaborative efforts to combat the challenges surrounding family planning in Pakistan. These proposed measures have the potential to transform the landscape of family planning services and contribute to the overall well-being of the population