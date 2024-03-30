A sense of disappointment permeates certain areas within the legal community. Lawyers who had celebrated last year’s Supreme Court shift as the start of a new era of judicial independence appear to be among the most disturbed.

It was anticipated that the Supreme Court would take a strong stance when it became known this week that six sitting judges of the Islamabad High Court had written a complaint to the chief justice of Pakistan, exposing repeated attempts by intelligence agents to meddle in the judiciary’s operations, including attempts to spy on, threaten, and intimidate judges.Many anticipated that the top court would put a stop to meddling in the inner workings of the judiciary, given its recent criticism for “ignoring” the administration’s mounting list of violations of laws, the Constitution, and human and civil rights rights.

Regretfully, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the government the benefit of the doubt rather than acting. With the approval of the court, an inquiry commission led by a retired judge will now look into the issues raised by the IHC judges. The federal cabinet will determine the inquiry commission’s makeup, composition, and scope of work.Many have questioned whether a retired judge can successfully cross-examine justices of the high court who are currently serving and, more significantly, serving generals who may be held directly or indirectly accountable for the serious misconduct their departments are allegedly involved in since the announcement. Others have drawn attention to the fact that members of the current administration appear to be either the beneficiaries of the intelligence agencies’ purported meddling in legal affairs or, through their ministries, accountable for the activities of these agencies. Therefore, how can the court expect them to carry out a fair investigation? These are legitimate worries.”The CJP clearly stated [in his meeting with the government] that interference by the executive in the affairs and judicial workings of judges will not be tolerated and under no circumstances can the independence of the judiciary be compromised,” according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court’s actions appear to contradict a more accommodating stance. The only things the IHC judges had requested were a judicial convention to talk about their experience and guidelines from the Supreme Judicial Council regarding what should be done by judges who are threatened or coerced by the state’s executive branch.Rather, by inviting the government to take over the investigation, the Supreme Court appears to have thrown the issue out of its hands. This seems not at all like the kind of thing one would anticipate from an autonomous judiciary that is enviously defending its territory. Thus, it needs to be given another thought.