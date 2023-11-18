As the world evolves, the value of certain commodities remains steadfast, and one such timeless asset is gold. Today, on November 18, 2023, Pakistan witnesses the trade of gold with notable figures and fluctuations, a phenomenon closely linked to the international market.

In the contemporary context, the gold rate of 24-karat in Pakistan stands at PKR 215,000. This valuation represents the essence of stability and serves as a cornerstone of the economy.

Moreover, the recorded price for 24-karat gold per 10 grams is documented at Rs 184,850 in the bullion market, affirming the consistency in gold’s worth across various denominations.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s Different Cities

Karachi: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Lahore: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Islamabad: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Peshawar: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Quetta: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Sialkot: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Hyderabad: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Faisalabad: PKR 215,000 for 24-karat gold

Gold Rates in Detail

Gold 24K Today: PKR 215,000 per tola

Per 10-Gram Gold: PKR 184,850

Per Gram Gold: PKR 18,485

It’s crucial to note that the price of gold in Pakistan is subject to frequent fluctuations aligned with the global market dynamics. This variance in valuation emphasizes the essentiality of keeping track of local gold markets and Sarafa Markets across different cities to stay updated with the current rates.

Understanding the intricate nature of the gold market, it’s essential to comprehend that these figures are never stagnant but rather respond to the flux of the global market.

As gold retains its allure and significance, the fluctuations in its prices continue to reflect the interconnectedness of Pakistan’s economy with the global financial landscape.

Stay informed, stay engaged, and stay connected with the local markets for real-time updates on the gold rates in Pakistan.