Amidst the tragic episode of May 9, the Armed forces have come up with self-accountability, sacking three army officers including one Lieutenant general. This is something exemplary and outstanding.

Amongst many qualms of our recent history has been the Post Truth, a political party propagated with unprecedented cunning art. The goal of post-truth is to create confusion and turn people away from the truth. It is the most deadly and dangerous weapon of propaganda war.

So in line with the post truth doctrine the question is being raised that if “ restrain” was the policy , then why and on what pretext the action is being taken? Moreover if “ restrain” was the order, then against whom the process of accountability is being initiated?

The question may add fuel to the fire ignited by the hyper truth narrative , but on the merits of logic it carries no weightage.

Policy of restrain and the process of accountability actually go side by side. These are not two contradictory concepts. They are two sides of an integrated strategy and they are not in conflict but in harmony.

For a profound understanding lets analyze it.

The policy of restrain was very clear. It actually means that Army is not eager to open fire on its own citizens despite the hooliganism. That is, in spite of all the display of brutality and brutality, the army will treat its people leniently and will not treat them the way they should or can be treated on such occasions. It will not give corpses to an evil mastermind to fuel his evil and sinister design. It will avoid anarchy. It will not let the master mind has the last laugh. This is the policy of restrain.

However if someone has violated the SOP of the Army he must be held accountable. Restraint doesn’t mean a disregard of the duty , a criminal negligence in performing it or something else detrimental to the dignity and discipline of the Army .If someone is guilty of violating the SOP , he cannot be ignored on the pretext of the policy of restrain.

Between the restrain and the criminal negligence there lies a wide space. Accountability is meant to deal with this

grey area.