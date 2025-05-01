Asif Mahmood

So Pakistan talked to America about rare minerals — and the usual noise began. Some people started crying that we betrayed China. That we bowed down to America. That we handed over our national treasures to the enemy.

Calm down, please.

Let me share some news with our always-angry experts: China itself has made a similar deal with the United States. Yes, the same China. Our “iron brother.” They’ve agreed to send rare minerals to America too. The deal is simple.

The U.S. says: give us minerals, and we’ll ease some restrictions. We might even allow Chinese students back into our universities. And China said, sure, why not? Now, I ask our dear mineral defenders: Is China also bowing to America? Has China sold its dignity too? Or is it only wrong when Pakistan does it?

Why is it that when other countries sign a deal, it’s called strategy — but when Pakistan does the same, it’s called betrayal?

Some people in our country treat every government decision like a crime. If we talk to UK, we’re selling out to UK. If we talk to America, we’re selling out to America. Maybe we should just stop talking to the world altogether?

Pakistan is not a colony. We are a country. And countries make deals. Countries talk to everyone. That’s called foreign policy — not treason.

But here, every policy becomes a conspiracy. Every agreement becomes a scandal. And every trade becomes an attack on “national pride.”

Let me be honest: no one gives lectures to others. No one questions their decisions. But when Pakistan takes even a small step, the “defenders of honour” come out with their slogans.

It’s time we grow up. Let the government do what it must — deal with the world, protect our interests, and try to survive in a tough global market.

And if China can do business with America while protecting its interests, why can’t we?

So, dear patriots, please put your outrage on pause. Not every mineral deal is the end of the world. And not every handshake is a surrender. Sometimes, it’s just business.