The government is prepared to enforce a further IMF requirement, a basic power pricing rise of Rs7.91/unit.

At its meeting today, the federal cabinet will reportedly debate increasing the basic electricity rate by Rs7.91 per unit (Monday). A summary will be provided in this regard during the meeting. The basic power tariff should be increased gradually, the administration was advised. The power tariff is expected to increase by Rs3.50/unit in July, then by another Rs3.50/unit in August, and by 91 paise in October for the basic plan.

Nepra reportedly requested that the federal government increase the basic power tariff.