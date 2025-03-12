UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan against a Quetta-Peshawar passenger train on Tuesday in which armed militants took a number of hostages, including women and children, and called for their immediate release.”We’ve just seen the reports; We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who’ve taken people hostage to release them at once,” the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

“But,” he added, “We’re going to keep following the situation as it evolvesAccording to media reports, Pakistani security forces are conducting a rescue operation for passengers taken hostages and a number of them have already been freed. The operation would continue till the aggressors were eliminated, the reports said