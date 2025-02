UNITED NATIONS : The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that takes a neutral position on the conflict as US President Donald Trump seeks to broker an end to the war.The short resolution reflects Trump’s upending of US policy on Ukraine after taking office last month and his more conciliatory stance towards Russia. In contrast, former president Joe Biden’s administration led efforts at the United Nations to support Ukraine throughout the war.Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia acknowledged “constructive changes” in the US position on the conflict. He told the council the resolution was “not an ideal one,” but “a starting point for future efforts towards peaceful settlement.”The 15-member UN Security Council had been deadlocked throughout the war and unable to take any action because Russia holds a veto.But the 193-member General Assembly has repeatedly supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the UN Charter.The US failed earlier on Monday to convince the General Assembly to pass the same three-paragraph resolution adopted by the Security Council.

The resolution mourns the loss of life in the “Russia-Ukraine conflict”, reiterates the UN’s purpose is to maintain international peace and security and peacefully settle disputes, and urges a swift end to the conflict and a lasting peace.

Security Council resolutions are considered binding, while General Assembly resolutions are not. However, General Assembly resolutions carry political weight, reflecting a global view on the war.The Security Council adopted the US resolution with 10 votes in favor, while France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia abstained. Russia voted in favor after failing to amend it and vetoing European bids to add language supporting Ukraine.

“This resolution puts us on the path to peace. It is a first step, but a crucial one – one of which we should all be proud,” acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council. “Now we must use it to build a peaceful future for Ukraine, Russia and the international community.”