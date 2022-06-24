Next week, the U.N.’s leading human rights council will host an urgent debate to discuss the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have declined since the Taliban took power almost a year ago.

The debate is scheduled to take place on July 1 as part of the Human Rights Council’s ongoing summer session, according to Rolando Gomez, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based rights organization. The European Union and France had requested the discussion.

The EU and French ambassadors wrote that they were “profoundly worried” about the Taliban’s “increasing degradation of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls” since their return to power in August of last year in a letter requesting the session.

They requested that the 47-member country rights group consider passing a resolution on the Taliban‘s restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement, and full participation in public life.

The letter from EU Ambassador Lotte Knudsen and French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont stated that a draught resolution would be presented “as soon as possible.”