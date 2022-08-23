The head of the UN has stated that he is “informed” of Imran Khan, the PTI leader, being accused of terrorism and has called for an “impartial legal process.”

The former prime minister has arrested on Sunday in connection with a terrorist investigation after allegedly “threatening [ing]]” a female judge and high-ranking police officers at a rally that sparked a heated response from the federal administration.

In answer to a query, Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the UN head was “informed” of the accusations against Imran and emphasised the “need for a competent, independent, and impartial legal process.”

The secretary-general calls for calm, a reduction of tensions, and adherence to the law, human rights, and fundamental liberties. Separately, US State Department official Ned Price stated that the country was aware of the allegations against Imran but noted that the Pakistani legal and judicial systems should handle this subject.

Price stated at a news conference that “it is not directly a concern for the US” since “we do not take a position on one political party or candidate. versus any other party candidate or party.”

He urged that Pakistan and other countries worldwide should preserve democratic, constitutional, and legal norms in a peaceful manner.