The United Nations General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution regarding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

In the 193-member parliament of the United Nations General Assembly, 153 members voted in favor of the resolution, while 10 countries, including the United States and Israel, opposed the resolution and 23 countries were absent from the voting process.

During the General Assembly session, the countries that voted against the resolution on the cease-fire in Gaza included the Czech Republic, Austria, Guatemala, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Liberia, and Micronesia, along with the United States and Israel.

Welcome to Hamas

Hamas has welcomed the UN General Assembly’s approval of an immediate cease-fire resolution, and Hamas has urged the international community to urge Israel to implement the resolution.

The number of martyred Palestinians is more than 18 thousand

It should be noted that this resolution in the United Nations General Assembly was approved after the failure of the United Arab Emirates’ proposed resolution on the ceasefire in the Security Council.

Although the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli aggression in Gaza has exceeded 18,000, the unilateral support of Israel by the United States is continuing.

During a ceremony at the White House, US President Joe Biden expressed his determination to continue unwavering support for Israel, saying that he will continue military assistance to Israel until Hamas is eliminated.