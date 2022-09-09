According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Pakistan contributed very little to climate change, but it was one of the nations most impacted by its effects.

He said this while he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were both present at a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC).

In order to underline the urgency of addressing the climate change catastrophe, the UN leader is currently in Pakistan on a two-day visit to solicit support from the international community for the devastating floods that have destroyed the nation.

In his opening remarks, Guterres expressed his gratitude to everyone who was persistently helping people who had been affected by this “unique natural calamity”.

“Nature is fighting back after mankind declared war on it. Nature is however blind.

According to him, it is not retaliating against those who have made greater contributions to the war on nature.

He emphasised that although Pakistan has made very little contribution to climate change, it is one of the nations most impacted by its effects.

It appears that nature picked the wrong people to attack; those who are more accountable for climate change ought to be the ones who must deal with these difficulties.

He asserted that the international community had a duty to support nations that needed to invest in resilience and recovery while also dramatically reducing emissions.”My voice is solely in support of Pakistan and its citizens. Even though we are fully devoted, we are aware that our contribution is limited.

He remarked, “I have always seen an unbelievable feeling of solidarity in Pakistan.

I have nothing but admiration for our nation and its people, and I’ll attempt to spread knowledge around the world.