UNITED NATIONS: On the eve of the first anniversary of the coup anniversary in Myanmar, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the military rulers to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In a statement issued by his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, the UN chief said he stood in “solidarity with the people” of Myanmar and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society in the crisis-ridden country.

Guterres expressed concern over the multiple crises due to an intensification of violence, human rights violations, rising poverty, and indifference to worsening humanitarian conditions by the military regime.

“The multiple vulnerabilities of all people across Myanmar and its regional implications require an urgent response,” the statement said.

It said humanitarian access to people in need was “critically important for the United Nations and partners to continue to deliver on the ground.”

“Armed forces and all stakeholders must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. The people of Myanmar need to see concrete results,” the statement added.

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint on 1 February last year, announcing a state of emergency, and imprisoning democratic leaders, while brutally suppressing street protests against the coup and imposition of martial law.

Last Friday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reminded that around 12,000 remain arbitrarily detained for voicing their opposition, of which nearly 9,000 remain in custody, and at least 290 have died in detention, many likely tortured.

Armed clashes have grown in frequency and intensity throughout the country, while persecution against ethnic and religious minorities has grown, including against the Rohingya.