Karachi: Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from all formats of the game, bringing an end to a 15-year international umpiring career.

The 60-year-old Oxenford last officiated the recently-concluded Australia vs India match in Brisbane. Meanwhile, he will continue to officiate in domestic fixtures in Australia.

Oxenford, who officiated 62 Tests, 97 ODIs and 20 T20Is, was inducted into the ICC’s International Panel of umpires in 2007-08. He was promoted to the Elite Panel in 2012.

He is known for introducing the arm shield as protective gear for umpires in international cricket.

“I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group,” he said in a statement. “I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world.”

He is only one of those 16 umpires to have officiated in 50 or more Tests. He officiated in three 50-over men’s World Cups and three T20 World Cups, apart from officiating in two global women’s tournaments.