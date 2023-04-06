ISLAMABAD: The interim bowling coach for the national team, former Pakistani speedster Umar Gul, will remain in that position alongside head coach Abdur Rehman for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

From the beginning of the national training on April 7 until the conclusion of the series against New Zealand, the two coaches will be present with the team.

For the most recent away match against Afghanistan, Gul and Rehman were both on the Pakistan coaching staff. On April 11, Pakistan’s batting instructor Andrew Puttick and Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur’s assistant or coach, are most likely to arrive.

Puttick, a former coach of the South Africa women’s squad who has only played five Test deliveries, will take over for Mohammad Yousuf as the team’s batting coach.

Experts have ranked Yousuf as a top-notch coach with the best batting methods, and he has been devotedly teaching young players batting advice.

After April 19, Mickey Arthur and his coaches are anticipated to ink a four-year contract with the PCB as the national team’s coaching consultant.

“Since the PCB’s top officials have already assured Arthur & Co. verbally, the parties will now officially sign the contract. A hopeful addition to the squad will be Arthur, who is anticipated to arrive in the middle of the home series against New Zealand. During the upcoming visit, he will execute the deal alongside his chosen coaching staff, according to a source within the PCB.

Arthur, who has already committed to Derbyshire County for a period of four years, will likely take a few weeks off from his county duties in order to join the national squad on April 18.

Three of the four T20Is would have already been played by then between Pakistan and New Zealand.