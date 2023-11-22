Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, members of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup, have been appointed as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches of the Pakistani cricket team respectively.

The first assignment of both of them will be the Test series in Australia and the T20 series in New Zealand.

Umar Gul has previously held the role of bowling coach in the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, besides being the bowling coach of the Afghanistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup last year and the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. He has also been a coach.

Umargul has taken 163 wickets in 47 Test matches, 179 wickets in 130 One Day Internationals, and 85 wickets in 60 T20 Internationals in his brilliant international career which started in 2003.

Saeed Ajmal, who started his international career in 2008:

Former world number one ODI bowler Saeed Ajmal will also start his duties in the tours of Australia and New Zealand.

He started his international career in 2008 and took a total of 447 wickets in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20 Internationals in his international career. He has also been the spin bowling coach of Islamabad United in PSL.

Umar Gul’s statement:

Considering his appointment as an honor, Umar Gul thanked Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and said that in light of his previous experience with the Pakistan team, he would use his coaching skills to take the team’s bowling to new heights. Will try to deliver.

Saeed Ajmal’s statement:

Saeed Ajmal also said that he is grateful to Zaka Ashraf for providing an opportunity for this responsibility. I feel happy to contribute to the development of spin bowling in the Pakistan team and hope that my career and experience will help in the development of spin bowling in the team.