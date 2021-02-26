Troubled cricketer Umar Akmal has received a major relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as his 18-month ban for his involvement in a corruption scandal was further reduced to just 12 months, which he has already served.

On Feb 20 of 2020, hours before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had suspended Akmal for not reporting fixing approaches made by corrupt elements.

In April, the chairman of a disciplinary panel, Justice (r) Fazal-i-Miran Chauhan, had imposed a three-year ban on the beleaguered batsman.

In July, the ban was cut down in half to just 18 months, against which both Akmal and the PCB had approached the CAS.

The CAS found Akmal guilty on one count of violating the PCB’s Code of Conduct’s Section 2.4.4, imposing a one-year ban, which in effect slashed Akmal’s original ban by a further six months.

It means that since he was first suspended in Feb 2020, he has now served his ban.

However, the CAS imposed a heavy monetary fine on Akmal, ordering him to pay Rs42.5 million.

Once Akmal has paid the fine and completed the rehab of the PCB’s Security and Anti-Corruption Department, he will now again be eligible to play competitive cricket.