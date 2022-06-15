Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hit out at former national cricketer Umar Akmal, charging him of “trying to sabotage his profession.”

“Take a look in the mirror,” the former Pakistan head coach stated on Twitter.

Arthur responded to Akmal’s statement on a sports journalist Aalia Rasheed’s TV show. “Mickey Arthur has ruined my professional life. The selection panel and regional trainers at the time were not on my side.” According to what Akmal was reported as adding

Arthur, according to the national player, had personal issues with him. “I am one of the few players on the Pakistan team who has never been given a chance.”

In an August 2017 press conference, Akmal alleged Arthur used vulgar language and degraded him, ordering him to play club cricket.

The former coach, on the other side, has refuted the claims, indicating that he did not insult the player.

