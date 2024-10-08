KARACHI: Renowned singer Umair Jaswal surprised everyone by announcing his second marriage, which happened a few months after his separation from actress Sana Javed.

On Instagram, the singer shared a picture from his wedding ceremony in which he was seen wearing a cream colored dress and wearing a turban. However, the singer is yet to reveal the identity of his new bride.

Fans congratulated Umeer Jaswal for starting this new chapter in his life and wished him all the best for his future.

Umeer Jaswal was first married to actress Sana Javed, which lasted for about four years. However, after their separation, Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with actress Sana Javed on January 20 in a simple ceremony. Both announced their marriage on social media after which their wedding pictures went viral.