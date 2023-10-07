The process of repatriation of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan has accelerated and 54 Afghan families have gone back, while Afghans in Peshawar, Khyber and other areas have started selling their properties.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi says that illegal resident foreigners will have to leave Pakistan.

He said that the arrest and deportation of illegal residents will be ensured, the foreigners will have to leave Pakistan by October 31.

On the other hand, since the return deadline was given to Afghan refugees, electronic goods became cheaper in many cities, including provincial capitals, and house rents also started to decrease.

Note: This news has been published today in Jang newspaper dated 7th October 2023