The threat posed by extremist forces in Pakistan is one of the most significant challenges the country faces today. To effectively counter this menace, it is essential for every segment of society to contribute actively. The role of ulema, or religious scholars, is particularly critical in this context, as their influence on religious interpretation and societal norms can either fuel or quell extremism.

Historically, the response of the clergy to extremism in Pakistan has been inconsistent. While some have remained silent during critical moments when their voices were most needed, others have supported state-backed initiatives and fatwas that condemn militancy and extremism. The recent statements by Dr. Raghib Naeemi, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, provide a much-needed perspective on the issue. Dr. Naeemi candidly addressed the misuse of religious laws by certain groups to justify violence and condemned the alarming trend of mob justice in cases of alleged sacrilege. He also highlighted the dangerous environment that silences moderate voices within religious circles, acknowledging that many scholars fear retribution from extremist elements.

Acknowledging the problem is the first step toward finding a solution. The silence of moderate ulema has often emboldened extremist factions, allowing them to propagate their toxic narratives unchecked. It is imperative for respected religious scholars to take a stand against these forces, even though doing so requires immense courage. The state must also play a pivotal role in this fight, ensuring that religious laws are not manipulated to serve the agendas of extremists. The need for a unified and sustained effort is crucial to achieving the goal of deradicalisation in Pakistani society.

The state has, at times, contributed to the problem by either supporting extremist groups for political purposes or by failing to act against them. This has allowed radical ideologies to take root deeply within society. Eradicating these dangerous beliefs will require a long-term commitment from all stakeholders. The state’s refusal to bow to extremist demands is a necessary step in this process. Legal action against those who falsely accuse others of sacrilege, as well as efforts by the clergy to defuse such situations, are essential measures to prevent further radicalisation.

The path to moderation and tolerance begins with a collective effort to resist the forces of extremism. The ulema, with their moral and religious authority, have a unique responsibility to guide the nation toward harmony and away from fragmentation. Their voices can help shift the narrative, promoting peace and understanding instead of violence and division. By standing together, the state, society, and religious scholars can build a future where extremism is no longer a threat to Pakistan’s stability and progress.