MOSCOW: Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on the Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring several others, while causing power outages and damaging buildings across the city.

According to Russian authorities, 337 drones were launched, 91 of which were sent to target the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that it was the largest Ukrainian attack to date. According to Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, the attack killed one civilian and injured three others.

Following the attack, Russian authorities suspended flights at all four major Moscow airports, while airports in Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod were also temporarily closed.

Authorities said more than seven residential apartments in the Ramenskoye district were damaged, with people being urgently evacuated to safer places. Meanwhile, a railway station in the Domodedovo district was also hit, causing delays to several trains.

Attacks were also reported in the Belgorod and Ryazan regions, causing power outages in several areas.

The Ukrainian government called the attacks a retaliation for Russia’s war strategy, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that the attack was carried out just before the OSCE Secretary General’s visit to Moscow.

The attack came as peace talks between US and Ukrainian delegations are taking place in Saudi Arabia. Analysts say the attacks reflect rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising fears of a further escalation of the war between the two countries.