<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"width":1011,"height":578} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-06-26\/424595_5353635_updates.jpg" alt="G7 summit kicks off in Bavarian Alps. Photo: Twitter\/@reuterssarah" width="1011" height="578"\/><figcaption>HLOSS ELMAU: On Sunday, <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">German<\/a> Chancellor Olaf <a href="http:\/\/dailypakistan.com.pk">Scholz<\/a> greeted leaders of the Group of Seven affluent democracies to a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps that was overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine and its severe repercussions, including energy shortages and a food crisis.<br><br>The summit is taking place against a less rosy backdrop than it did<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> last<\/a> year, when the presidents of the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK met for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to better rebuild.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->