Wednesday, when Ukrainians commemorate their 31-year independence from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union, is sure to be a day of resistance against the Kremlin’s six-month-old struggle to retake the nation.Under the prospect of attack from land, air, and sea, Ukraine will commemorate Independence Day with sombre celebrations six months after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Public gatherings are prohibited in Kyiv, the country’s capital, while a curfew is in effect in Kharkiv, an eastern city on the battle lines that has endured months of shelling.In a show of defiance, the administration spread the burned-out remains of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles throughout central Kiev like war medals.”Russian occupying forces continue to launch air and missile assaults on civilian targets on Ukrainian soil.

Air raid warning signs should not be disregarded, the general staff warned on Wednesday. Zelenskiy declared during a virtual conference on Crimea on Tuesday that Ukraine will use all necessary means to expel Russian military from the peninsula without first engaging with other nations. The summit was attended by representatives of about 60 countries and international organisations.

The war has destroyed cities, murdered thousands of civilians, uprooted almost a third of Ukraine’s 41 million citizens, and rocked world markets. It is essentially at a stalemate and there is no chance for peace talks very soon.