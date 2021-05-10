RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) United Kingdom (UK) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed developments in the Afghan peace process, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in the Afghan Peace Process, and measures to further enhance bilateral and defense cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa also offered condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend. General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK. COAS Qamar Bajwa has returned from Saudi Arabia recently, where he called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud during his official visit.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also met Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

During the meetings, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

“Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying. It said the crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability.