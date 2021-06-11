LONDON: Britain on Friday hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron s uncompromising stance on Brexit, in a simmering row over new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Macron on Thursday warned London that it was “not serious” to review agreements signed last December, just weeks before the UK left the European single market and customs union.

“Nothing is renegotiable,” he said before heading to the G7 leaders summit in Cornwall, southwest England.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted that Brussels should be more flexible in its approach to Northern Ireland, which shares the UK s only land border with the EU.

Under the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, checks are required on some goods heading to the British province from mainland Britain — England, Scotland and Wales.

But that has angered unionist communities who say it has driven a wedge between them and the rest of the UK, and blamed it for a resurgence of violence.

Controls have been suspended, and London has extended a grace period for checks on deliveries of chilled meat products to the province.

“The change must come from the European Commission side,” said Raab. “We are not negotiating or haggling the integrity of the United Kingdom,” he told Sky News.

Talks to try to resolve the issue broke up in London without agreement on Wednesday, with Brussels threatening punitive action if London fails to implement the agreement.

The arrangement — to prevent unchecked goods heading into the EU through member state Ireland — effectively means Northern Ireland is still part of the European single market. AFP