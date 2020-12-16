LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday held a ceremony over completion of clinical trials of a Chinese vaccine at the institution.

The ceremony was held over completion of clinical trials of 3000 volunteers in the university.

UHS vice chancellor Prof Javed Akram and Chinese experts of the vaccine cut a cake to celebrate the milestone.

The vice chancellor felicitated the experts over completion of successful trials of the vaccine.

Earlier Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, his wife and staff members had received shots of the China made coronavirus trial vaccine at the University of Health Sciences in Lahore.

Federal Minister Ijaz Shah had also volunteered to be vaccinated by an under trial Chinese vaccine of COVID-19 at the UHS with his staff members.

The university was conducting tests of the vaccine since October 02, VC Javed Akram had earlier said in a media talk.

Dr Javed Akram in an interview earlier said that a vaccine for coronavirus should be available in Pakistan within six to eight weeks.

He said that the UHS has tested a Chinese-made vaccine across the country in clinical trials.

He added that the antibody response in vaccinated individuals has been promising.