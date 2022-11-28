One of Pakistan’s well-known religious scholars, Mufti Tariq Masood, has officially given his approval for using Ufone and its plans.

Therefore, it is safe to claim that Ufone is now a recognised halal network. Who knows, inserting a SIM might even lead to spiritual enlightenment.

The information was revealed during one of Masood’s Q&A sessions when he addressed a query on one of Ufone’s internet plans. The questioner wanted to know if it was okay to use the complimentary 2GB or 4GB of mobile data that comes with a Ufone SIM.

The question was approved by Mufti Tariq Masood, who stated that using this programme is undoubtedly acceptable—especially given that it is free.