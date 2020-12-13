In 2014, rising stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met in Las Vegas, both hoping to pave their way to a world championship. Since then, McGregor has won titles in two weight classes, while Poirier secured an interim lightweight crown, both becoming UFC superstars in the process. The two will meet again on Saturday, January 23, at UFC 257.
A Warning To Avoid Cyberpunk 2077’s Actively Harmful Skill Perk
While I have generally been enjoying my time with Cyberpunk 2077, despite all its technical issues on console, sometimes you run...Read more