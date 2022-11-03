LISBON: The so-called Uber Files’ leaker, Mark MacGann, claimed on Wednesday that although the ride-hailing company appeared to be making progress in improving its workplace culture, its business model was still “clearly” unsustainable.In an aggressive effort to enter new markets from 2013 to 2017, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.N) breached the law and secretly influenced lawmakers.

The person who leaked the more than 124,000 business data was identified as MacGann, who oversaw Uber’s lobbying attempts to influence countries.According to MacGann, he made the decision to speak out because he thought Uber intentionally broke the law and misled consumers about the advantages of the gig economy model for drivers.

In reaction to articles , Uber stated in July: “We have not and will not offer justifications for past behaviour that is obviously at odds with our current beliefs.”Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s current CEO, and his executive team “have done a lot of wonderful things, but they have so, so far to go,” according to MacGann.

When prompted for response on Wednesday, an Uber spokeswoman pointed to Khosrowshahi’s opinion essay, in which he said that “our present employment system is antiquated and unfair.”According to Khosrowshahi, if gig workers become employees, they would lose the flexibility they currently have and rides would become more expensive.

The CEO stated that employees desire benefits and flexibility, and that new legislation are necessary to support them. Khosrowshahi stated in the opinion piece, “I’m proposing that gig economy companies be obliged to establish benefits funds which offer workers cash they can utilise for the perks they choose, such health insurance or paid time off.

During the Web Summit, Europe’s largest digital conference, MacGann said, “My message to Uber is: ‘You’ve done well, (but) you can do it so much better (because) the existing model is clearly not sustainable.'”