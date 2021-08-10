KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again revised its travel advisory for residents travelling to Dubai from six countries, including Pakistan.

According to the revised travel rules, UAE residents from six countries – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda, are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the emirate.

All passengers having a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through Dubai from these countries. However, they are required to apply for pre-entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Besides, all passengers must have a valid report of a Covid-19 test conducted within the 48 hours before travelling to Dubai and Covid-19 PCR test report from certified labs with a QR code linked to the original report.

All passengers must undergo a PCR rapid test four hours before the commencement of journey and another Covid?19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Earlier, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from different countries, including Pakistan. For transit passengers, it made a negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to travelling to Dubai mandatory with a maximum transit time of eight hours.