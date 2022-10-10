One of the few heads of state to travel to Moscow since the start of the Ukraine war, the president of the United Arab Emirates will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to official media.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan “will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a variety of regional and international themes and trends of common interest,” according to WAM, the state news agency of the UAE.

The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, opted to reduce oil supply in an effort to raise prices a few days prior to the visit, defying calls from the US to increase production.

The Gulf nations normally have good relations with Moscow and have refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, asking instead for a diplomatic settlement.

Qatar’s foreign minister travelled to Moscow in March, barely a few weeks after the invasion, to hold talks over the Iran nuclear agreement and Ukraine.

The Kremlin is interested in boosting oil prices to pay its fight, and the US has accused OPEC+ of playing into its hands.

Despite this, Abu Dhabi aims to retain positive relations with other nations. Last month, as part of a “energy security” agreement to replace Russian supplies, it consented to provide natural gas and diesel to Germany.

Sheikh Mohamed will travel to Russia on Tuesday for his third international tour since assuming the presidency.