According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE president, will arrive in Islamabad today (Monday) on a day-long visit.

At the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Nur Khan Air Base, the United Arab Emirates president will be greeted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet.

Sheikh Nahyan will receive a 21-gun salute and be flown to the air base by a JF-17 jet.

The Pakistani military will later present the UAE president with a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House, following which he will meet privately with PM Shehbaz.

On January 25, the president of the UAE travelled privately to Pakistan. After arriving in Rahim Yar Khan, he had a secret meeting with the prime minister.

UAE to invest in Pakistan

Sheikh Nahyan left hints upon his arrival in Pakistan that his government intended to increase its investment footprint there as Pakistan urgently needs foreign investment to stabilise its faltering economy.

The sources claim that the UAE president told the prime minister, during a cordial talk at the airport, “Be ready, the UAE will make a substantial investment in Pakistan.”

PM Shehbaz posted about his recent trip to the gulf country on Twitter after his meeting with the UAE president, stressing that both countries will work to put the agreements reached between the two leaders in a number of areas into practise.

The president claims that they have had close links for a long time and that his father, who had a great love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation for their bilateral ties.

The UAE would always support Pakistan, the president also gave the prime minister assurances.