<!-- wp:image {"width":1062,"height":607} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-10\/416048_30883_updates.jpg" alt="People are seen in front of Burj Khalifa, the world tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 12, 2020. \u2014 Reuters" width="1062" height="607"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>DUBAI: The<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> United Arab Emirates<\/a> will introduce a form of unemployment insurance, the cabinet said on Monday, the latest reform by the Gulf country as it strives to attract talent and investment amid increasing regional economic competition.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Insured workers would receive some money for a limited time period if made unemployed, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of trade hub Dubai, said on Twitter, citing a cabinet decision.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The intention is to strengthen labour market competitiveness, provide a social umbrella for workers and establish a stable working environment for all," the statement said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The statement did not specify whether this would <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">apply equally to citizens<\/a> and non-citizen residents in the UAE.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Permission to reside in Gulf countries like the UAE, where foreigners make up 85% of the population according to the IMF, has traditionally been tied to employment, and loss of job usually means the worker has to leave the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Gulf states Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have provided some form of unemployment support to citizens, and Bahrain also has a form of jobless insurance for resident non-citizen workers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state, opens up its economy the UAE has been pushing to retain the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">initiative over its neighbour<\/a>, introducing new visa types and social reforms to attract and retain skilled labour and their families.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The UAE switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend this year to move closer to global markets, and in the past 18 months has overhauled laws and regulations, including decriminalising alcohol consumption and pre-marital cohabitation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The cabinet also announced new quota targets for the employment of Emirati citizens in the private sector - a long-standing policy known as "Emiratization".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It wants to see Emirati nationals representing 10% of private sector staff in companies with more than 50 employees by 2026, with rates increasing 2% a year until then.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->