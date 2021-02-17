By: Saad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Addressing a seminar organized by the UAE Embassy and Aurat Foundation and UN Women, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi said that according to a recent report of the World Economic Forum, the gap between men and women in the UAE should decrease rapidly. The role of women in the UAE is growing.

Women make up 34% of our Mars mission. The UAE has contributed a large amount to the First Women Finance Initiative Fund. The UAE is also working for the welfare of women in Sindh and Balochistan. Al-Zahabi said the UAE is working to advance Pakistani and Afghan women. The seminar was attended by women from various walks of life. At the end of the seminar, the UAE distributed certificates and certificates to women who have excelled in various fields.