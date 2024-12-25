Islamabad: On the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, extended his warmest greetings to the government and people of Pakistan.The ambassador highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the principles of justice, unity, and faith, which he said laid the foundation for a prosperous and resilient Pakistan.He further emphasized the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, rooted in shared history, culture, and religion.The ambassador called for honoring the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah by renewing dedication to the values of pe…