Dubai: The United Arab Emirates’ Dubai Airlines has banned its passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies during flights following the blasts on Hezbollah’s communications system in Lebanon.

According to a Reuters report, Dubai Airlines said in a statement that all passengers of the airline have been banned from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies, and baggage searches will also be conducted in this regard.

Any contraband recovered from passengers will be seized by Dubai Police as part of strict security measures, the statement said.

The airline added that flights to Iraq and Iran will remain suspended until Tuesday, but flights to Jordan will resume on Sunday.

Regarding flights to Lebanon, the statement said that flights to Lebanon will be suspended on October 15 due to tensions between Hezbollah and Israel and attacks on Beirut airport.

Many other airlines of the world have suspended their flights to Beirut and flights to several neighboring countries have also been suspended due to ongoing tensions in the region.

Pagers and radios used by members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah were blown up by the explosions, killing dozens of people and blamed on Israel, but Israel has not denied it or the attacks. He accepted the responsibility.