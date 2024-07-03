U.S. Embassy Islamabad will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in observance of the U.S. Federal holiday. The Embassy will re-open for official business on Friday, July 5, 2024.

4th July US Independence Day commemorates history, heritage and people of United States of America.

In 1775, the people in the thirteen American colonies commenced their struggle for independence from British rule under King George III. This conflict marked the beginning of the American Revolutionary War, a fight driven by the colonists’ desire for self-governance and freedom from oppressive British policies. The momentum for independence culminated on July 2, 1776, when Congress secretly voted in favor of breaking away from Great Britain, setting the stage for a historic declaration.