Pakistan defeated Ireland by 3 wickets in the Super 6 stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

In the match played at Pochstroom, Pakistan won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first.

Thanks to the excellent bowling of Pakistan, the entire team of Ireland was dismissed by scoring 181 runs in the 49th over, John McNally scored 53 runs and Harry stood out by scoring 31 runs.

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 10 wickets

Obaid Shah took 3 wickets, and Amir Hasan, Ali Raza and Ahmed Hasan took 2 and 2 wickets on behalf of Green Shirts.

In response, Pakistan achieved the target of 182 runs in the 44th over for the loss of 7 wickets, Ahmed Hasan played an unbeaten innings of 57 runs.

Apart from this, Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad scored 25 and 25 runs, while Azan Owais scored 21, Shahzeb Khan 11, and Ali Asfand scored 9 runs.