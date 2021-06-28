Today we will talk about the Types of Trademark application in Pakistan, The purpose, the importance, and the process of registration and trademark in Pakistan. As you know trademark is a legally registered name which is associated with a product. It means a form of intellectual property rights. This is the name or symbol that is used by a brand for the marketing purpose. It is very necessary because it is used to protect the brand from which a company gains its identity.

Purpose of Trademark in Pakistan:

The purpose of trademark in Pakistan is to identify goods and services of the member of registry from all other current and future members of registry, and to give legal protection to such goods and services. The important purpose of trademark in Pakistan is to facilitate human memory and recall by customers in identifying particular good, product or service. It is just as important for the recognition of standard nature of goods and services from the different ones produced or marketed by other members of the registry. The users of marks often considers the marks initially and then identify those goods and services and their source. Trademark in Pakistan is registered on the official registry of Pakistan. As to the registration of trademark, the matter of to whom the registration should be applied for is rather unique. It is same as to the registration of trade name.

Now let’s move towards the types of trademark applications in Pakistan and what are they used for.

Types of trademark Application in Pakistan:

There are three types of trademark Application in Pakistan which are as follows:

Ordinary trademark Application Priority trademark Application Multi Class Trademark Application

Ordinary trademark Application:

This type trademark application in Pakistan means that this application does not claim any kind of priority. Let’s keep in mind that, in Pakistan you cannot mark multi-class application. The ordinary trademark application is generally filed for a single class of services or goods.

Priority trademark Application:

The second type of trademark application in Pakistan is Priority trademark Application. When you are claiming priority from the convention country then that trademark application is called Priority trademark Application. In Pakistan you need to file it within the period of 6 months after your application was done in the convention country. When you are claiming priority then you need a number of certified documents that are filed with Intellectual property organization of Pakistan.

Multi Class Trademark Application:

As the name suggest this type of trademark application in Pakistan covers more than1 type of good and services which cannot be filed in Pakistan. In other countries it does help the applicants in preserving their cash flow as they only have to pay for a single class when it comes to initial filing.

Importance of different types of trademark applications in Pakistan:

Let’s dive into the importance of a trademark for your company. In this part we will discuss the major reasons why trademark is important.

Trademark as brand recognition:

It grants you security for your startup. When you use a trademark it provides you with a distinction for all your company’s products and services.

A reason to join your company:

As we have discussed how it gives your company a distinction it is very important for startups to have a separate name in the market from which the can we known. A trademark in Pakistan helps you in making a positive reputation in the market in the country that attracts various employees and gives them a reason to work for you.

