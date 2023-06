BAHAWALPUR: Two youth died after an over speeding bus hit a motorcycle on National Highway near Khanpur Mirchan Wala on Friday.

Rescue sources said that a reckless driven Karachi bound passenger bus coming from Bahawalpur ran over a motorcycle carrying two youth.

Both youth including Imran 35, and Hamza 20, died on the spot in the accident and bus driver fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem