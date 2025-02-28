In Indonesia, two young men were publicly flogged after being found guilty of homosexuality. According to a global news agency, the Indonesian Sharia court had found 18 and 24-year-olds guilty of having sex.

The court had ordered the 24-year-old to be flogged 82 times and the 18-year-old to be flogged 77 times, while the punishment was also directed to be given in a public place.

After which, today, on the court’s order, the homosexual youth were flogged in public. Later, the criminals were sent home.

These young men were caught red-handed by locals and handed over to the police, after which both were prosecuted.

It should be remembered that Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population where most laws are implemented under Sharia law.

Amnesty International and other organizations strongly opposed the law on public flogging for homosexuality and demanded the repeal of such laws.