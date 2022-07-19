BEIJING: In the Jhang region of Punjab province, China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) will run two units of Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Ltd’s thermal power plants.

According to CEN, PTPL and CMEC) have an operations and maintenance agreement in this regard.The Punjab government-owned company said that it had inked a simple-cycle O&M contract with CMEC as it got closer to the simple-cycle Commercial Operations Date (COD).

The power plant, which comprises two RLNG-based units with 410MW each and a steam unit with 443 MW, is also built by CMEC as its EPC contractor.



On same day, CMEC began a 7-day endurance test run for the second steam turbine (GT2) that will end on July 22. GT1 is currently experiencing performance evaluation after passing the reliability-run test. The two units should achieve COD on August 1, according to a CMEC spokesperson. Beginning next month, both units will begin supplying 820MWs of energy to the national grid.

The official stated that while work on the steam unit is nearly finished, it would take about six months to reach COD since it requires difficult pre-commissioning processes, such as chemical cleaning of the boiler.

Over 1 billion units of electricity have already been produced by the power plant during the setup and testing phase, claims PTPL.