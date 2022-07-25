Gilgit: Mohammad Hussain from Skardu, Paul Etherdge, and Peter from the UK ascended K2 on Sunday (8,611).

According to Sakhawat Hussain of Summit Karakoram, the three-person team summited the world’s second-highest mountain around 8:20 in the morning.

In the first summit attempt of this summer, 148 climbers have thus far reached the summit of Savage Mountain.

A Pakistani base camp guide named Mohammad Abbas that while most climbers who conquered K2 made it back to base camp safely, several had to give up their ascents midway for a variety of reasons, and the remaining climbers would begin their ascents from base camp on Sunday night.Additionally on Sunday, Hassan Asim Balti of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police summited Gasherbrum-II safely (8,030m).

Claims that Asim, who is from the Shigar district, began the summit push on July 14 and raised the flag on Gasherbrum II, the world’s thirteenth-highest mountain, on July 24.

He has ascended Gasherbrum-II mountain as the first member of the British police force.

As Dawa Yangzum finished her ninth 8,000-meter peak, she became the first and only Nepalese woman to summit Broad Peak. She said on a social media page that she was frequently questioned about her continued pursuit of and ascent of the eight-thousanders.

I suppose that climbing has been a way of life for me and that it has transformed everything for where I am today. And I go,” she continued.