KARACHI: The police arrested two suspected militants linked with proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and seized two hand grenades here on Tuesday.

The police on a tip-off regarding presence of militants, carried out operation in Ibrahim Hyderi of Karachi.

During action, two TTP militants identified as Nehmatullah alias Baba and Pirullah were apprehended with two hand grenades.

One of two brothers of Nehmatullah had been killed in police encounter while other was in jail.

Nehmatullah on directives of Hakimullah Mehsud had killed a citizen identified as Mehtab over suspicion of spying.