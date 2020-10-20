RAWALPINDI : Two terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists belonged to Aleem Khan Khushhali Group and they were involved in killing Malik Raees, resident of Mir Ali, on Sunday last. They were also involved in many other terrorist activities and were wanted by police, said the ISPR. TLTP