RAWALPINDI: The military’s propaganda wing announced on Friday that security forces had killed two terrorists in a gunfight in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of North Waziristan.

Two militants were killed during an intense firefight between security forces and terrorists in Esham, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ISPR added that the terrorists who were killed were responsible for attacks on security personnel. They also had ammunition and weapons that were recovered.

The Pakistani Army has reaffirmed its commitment to ridding the nation of terrorism. In the struggle against terrorism, Pakistan has lost more than 87,000 deaths, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians.

One of the bloodiest attacks on security personnel in the nation occurred on Monday when more than 100 individuals, the most of whom were police officers, were martyred and several more were injured. In the mosque, a suicide bomber detonated himself after tricking his way into the restricted area by posing as a police officer. A section of the mosque collapsed as a result of the blast’s strength, trapping several people beneath the debris.

Gen Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference on January 31 at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The top military leaders of Pakistan paid heartfelt homage to the victims of the mosque explosion and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice to the fullest extent possible.

The COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly activities could not weaken the nation’s resolve, but rather redoubled their commitment to winning the ongoing war against terrorism with a zero-tolerance policy toward any terrorist organisation.