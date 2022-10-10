SWAT: On Monday, armed men ambushed a school van in the picturesque Swat Valley, killing the driver and injuring two students.

According to details, armed individuals opened fire on the school van in Swat’s Char Bagh, killing the driver and injuring students.

The police are investigating the incident.

After the attack, the van driver’s family organised a demonstration and called for action to bring about peace in the area.

They pleaded with the authorities to apprehend those responsible for this attack.

“We will not permit terror incidents in Swat,” they said.