RAWALPINDI:- Fifteen terrorists were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Karak district on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, the troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly eight khwarij were sent to hell.

In an another operation conducted in North Waziristan district, four khwarij were killed by the security forces. However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Usman Mohmand (age: 28 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Kurram) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.In another encounter that took place in general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, the troops successfully neutralized three khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.